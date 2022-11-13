  1. Politics
Nov 13, 2022, 8:00 PM

Turkish Defence Min:

455 PKK elements killed in Claw-Lock Operation in N Iraq

455 PKK elements killed in Claw-Lock Operation in N Iraq

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that 455 PKK elements have been killed since the start of the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq.

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the beginning of Turkey’s Operation Claw-Lock in April, according to sources from the Ministry of National Defence, TRT reported.

The operation, which targets the PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border is continuing successfully as planned, the sources said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

RHM/PR

News Code 193603
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News