455 PKK elements killed in Claw-Lock Operation in N Iraq

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the beginning of Turkey’s Operation Claw-Lock in April, according to sources from the Ministry of National Defence, TRT reported.

The operation, which targets the PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border is continuing successfully as planned, the sources said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

RHM/PR