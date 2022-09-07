Western sanctions bring Moscow closer to ME, esp. Iran

Speaking in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok in eastern Russia Wednesday afternoon, the Russian president said sanctions imposed on his country won't bring Moscow down, and are only leading to closer ties between Russia and Midle East.

According to media reports, the Russian president said that it is “impossible” for Western powers to isolate Moscow, emphasizing that his country has managed to overcome the economic “aggression” of the West.

He underlined that despite the sanctions and NATO members' attempts to weaken Russia’s economy, its market has stabilized and appears to be prospering.

To overcome the challenges created by the sanctions, Russia is developing closer ties with powers outside of Europe and North America, Putin added, including in the Middle East – in particular Iran.

Imposition of sanctions by Western countries against Russia has created new opportunities for Russian companies to access markets of Iran, India, West Asia and Africa, he said, adding that Russia is an independent country and will always protect its national interests as the country is pursuing an independent political path.

