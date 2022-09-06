Erdogan threatens Greece again

According to the Turkish "yeni safak" English website, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Ankara's talks with NATO are on, adding, "Our sensitivity continues. Greece is aware of this."

"On the issue of radar-lock, our sensitivity persists with determination. Greece is aware of this and has thus chosen to clean up its act," Erdogan said in the capital Ankara ahead of embarking on a three-nation Balkan tour, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia, respectively.

Erdogan reiterated the warning to Athens, saying, "All of a sudden, we can come overnight."

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

The president said Turkish officials continue to raise this issue before NATO.

The EU said yesterday it was concerned over Erdogan's remarks against Greece.

