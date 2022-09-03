Turkish warship anchored off Haifa port (+VIDEO)

Hebrew media reported that a Turkish warship was docked at Haifa port located in the northwest of the Occupied territories.

A Hebrew media said that it is likely that the anchorage of this ship in Haifa is part of the patrol mission within the NATO forces, adding that Turkish warships’ anchoring in the waters of the Occupied Palestinian Territories is not a routine issue.

According to the Hebrew media, the Turkish warship’s name is TCG Kemalreis (F-247) and was anchored at Haifa Port along with a US missile cruiser named USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98).

Ankara and Tel Aviv recently announced the full normalization of their diplomatic relations. The Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu officially announced that relations between the two sides have returned to normal and that Tel Aviv and Ankara will soon appoint their ambassadors.

