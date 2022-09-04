Erdogan warns Greece of 'heavy price', tells it not to go far

"Greece, look at history, go back in time; if you go too far, the price will be heavy. We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir," Erdogan said at Turkey's largest technology event, Teknofest, in the province of Samsun on the Black Sea coast, Anadolu Agency.

Izmir is a province on Turkey's western Aegean Sea coast that Ankara liberated in 1922 as part of its War of Independence.

Erdogan warned Greece, saying that Athens' "occupation" of Aegean Sea islands "is not our concern."

"When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. As we say, all of a sudden, we can come overnight."

Tensions between the two neighboring countries rose after Greece lodged a complaint with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to delete a tweet by the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) to mark Turkey's 100th Victory Day, which commemorates the resounding defeat of Greek armies at the hands of Turks in the 1922 Battle of Dumlupinar.

RHM/PR