Raeisi calls for facilitatig return of Arbaeen pilgrims

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, President Raeisi pointed to the huge participation of people of the country in this year’s Arbaeen rituals and expressed his thanks to the people and government of Iraq for their efforts for their hospitality in meeting demands of Iranian pilgrims.

His special thanks also went to all the officials in charge of executive, health, relief and military organizations particularly national media (IRIB) for helping the better the organization of the largest annual gathering in the world.

Raeisi pointed out that it is necessary to double efforts to solve problems facing Iranian pilgrims and facilitate their return to home safely.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to the necessity of evermore use of economic capacities of regional countries and instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and economic officials of the government to plan properly for the active presence of Iran in the region and international markets using a centralized structure to consecutively follow up on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding with other countries.

