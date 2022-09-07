VP Mokhber speaks by phone with Iraqi PM on Arbaeen

"The ability of the Iraqi government to host and welcome pilgrims is one of the signs of this country's power, and Tehran is ready to provide any assistance to Baghdad in this regard," Mokhber said in his telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Iranian vice president hailed the Iraqi government for the good facilities at the shared border crossings and on the ways to the holy cities and expressed Tehran's readiness to lend a hand to the Iraqi government.

Mokhber also called on the Prime Minister of Iraq to issue the necessary orders to facilitate travel and lift the ban on the entry of non-Iranian nationals.

In the telephone conversation, the Iraqi Prime Minister, for his part, announced the full readiness of the Iraqi government and the military and civilian forces to serve the pilgrims and said, "All the government and volunteer forces are organized to provide the necessary services in the field of transportation and meeting the needs of the pilgrims."

Welcoming Mokhber's operational and executive suggestions, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi noted, "We will do whatever we can to provide security and provide facilities and services to the pilgrims in order to witness a glorious Arbaeen ceremony."

