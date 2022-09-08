  1. Economy
Iran Exclusive Exhibition inaugurated in Moscow

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Exclusive Exhibition of Islamic Republic of Iran was inaugurated in Moscow’s CROCUS EXPO Center on Thursday with the participation of Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iranian envoy to Moscow.

Iranian lawmakers, senior directors of Iran Cooperatives Chamber of Commerce, Russia’s senior economic officials, economic experts, producers and exporters have also attended the inaugural ceremony.

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Iran’s Exclusive Exhibition in Russia will run until Sep. 10 in the fields of civil and construction, food and agriculture, energy, knowledge-based and new technology, transportation, bank and insurance, household appliances and decoration, automotive spare parts and machinery, industries, mines and metals and related industries.

Considering the development and increase of production in the country and obtaining international standards of many Iranian products, the competitiveness and variety of Iranian products is very high in this exhibition as compared to the other countries in the target market.

Iranian products have the ability to compete in the target market, especially in the fields of construction, agriculture and food industries, petrochemical industries, and handwoven carpets.

