Israel root cause of insecurity, instability in region

The regime keeps insisting on its hostile policies, Abdallah Bou Habib made the remarks at the 158th regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.

He said his country suffers from daily attacks and violations of its sovereignty by the Zionist regime.

He complained about the lack of a regional or international deterrent.

The regime insists on continuing its hostile and tense policies he said, adding that the regime is resorting to Lebanese airspace to attack Syria.

The Zionist regime still refuses to withdraw from the occupied territories of Lebanon according to international resolutions 425 and 1701, Bou Habib underlined.

Silence of International organizations persuades the regime to continue attacks, violations of Lebanese sovereignty and international law, he underscored.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister said his country counts on an integrated Arab stance in support of Lebanon in reacting to the issues.

AMK/IRN84880444