  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 6, 2022, 11:21 PM

Zionist regime launches airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo airport

Zionist regime launches airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo airport

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Syrian news sources on Tuesday evening reported that the Zionist regime has targeted Syria’s Aleppo airport.

Syrian news sources reported that explosions were heard in Latakia Governorate and Aleppo.

Al-Watan reporter announced that several explosions were heard from the sky of Aleppo.

Syrian Official News Agency (SANA) reported that the Zionist regime has targeted Aleppo airport with airstrikes.

No more details have been provided about the possible casualties and damages of these attacks.

Syrian army air force repelled hostile missiles over Damascus and downed a number of them.

MA/fNA14010615000993

News Code 191134
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191134/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News