Zionist regime launches airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo airport

Syrian news sources reported that explosions were heard in Latakia Governorate and Aleppo.

Al-Watan reporter announced that several explosions were heard from the sky of Aleppo.

Syrian Official News Agency (SANA) reported that the Zionist regime has targeted Aleppo airport with airstrikes.

No more details have been provided about the possible casualties and damages of these attacks.

Syrian army air force repelled hostile missiles over Damascus and downed a number of them.

