Iran, Syria discuss boosting coop. in industry field

The Syrian industry minister Ziyad Sabbagh and Sobhani discussed bilateral cooperation in the industry sector between Tehran and Damascus and the current joint coordination between them to resume joint industrial projects in Syria.

They also exchanged views on the ways of overcoming the problems in this field.

The latest economic and industrial developments in Syria and its improvement indicators in the shadow of the ongoing efforts to overcome the consequences of the blockade and the economic war imposed on Syria was another topic raised by the Syrian industry minister in the meeting.

Sabbagh also emphasized Damascus' willingness to activate the industrial sector, which has been greatly damaged during the war with terrorism and to provide all facilities for developing cooperation with friendly and allied countries.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, emphasized Iran's position in supporting Syria and strengthening industrial cooperation and partnership between the two countries in a fruitful way.

