Iran, Venezuela to strengthen bilateral ties in mining sector

The Economic and Investment Development Manager of the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Mir-Sabbagh said on Tuesday that mining officials of the two countries have poised to enhance mutual ties.

Iran is ready to export steel and cement products to Venezuela and manufacture cement and steel production factories in this country and for this reason, an expert delegation of mining and mineral activists of the country will visit Venezuela.

Naturally, building- and road construction projects in this country need cement, steel, and construction materials and since Iran is ranked 10th in the world in the field of producing steel products, it can help Venezuela in the implementation of the development projects significantly, he emphasized.

Venezuela is considered a mining and mineral country that has been recognized for many years as an exporter of sponge iron briquettes and can meet the demands of the country in this respect, he added.

