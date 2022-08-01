Iran to cooperate with Venezuela in all technological fields

Sattari made the remarks in a meeting with the Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology Jiménez-Ramírez.

stated that knowledge-based and creative companies have laid the ground for technological and innovative cooperation with friendly countries.

Iran has achieved significant capability in the production of human and animal vaccines with the help of knowledge-based companies, he added, saying that the capability can be the focus of Iran-made products exports and technological interaction with Venezuela.

Sattari further said that the two sides must make efforts to establish a proper mechanism for exporting Iran-made products, especially pharmaceutical and medical products.

He added that financial transactions between the two countries’ companies play important role in bilateral relations and the two sides should reach a mutual mechanism in this field.

