Venezuela invites Iran investors to partake in mining sector

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the visiting Transport Minister of Venezuela in a meeting with a member of Board of Directors of IMIDRO Jamshid Molla Rahman, held at the compound of the Organization in Tehran on Monday evening, invited Iranian investors to attend the mining and mineral sector of this country.

He pointed to Iran’s salient progress in the field of mining and mineral sector as well as lack of dependency of the country on oil and added that Venezuela has taken Iran as a role model for achieving a non-oil economy and it will make its utmost efforts to take advantage of the technical know-how and knowledge of Iranian engineers for the development of Venezuela's mining and mineral industries sector.

Member of the Board of Directors of IMIDRO Molla Rahman, for his part, pointed to the amicable and friendly relations between Iran and Venezuela and said that good political relations are a prerequisite for the development of economic relations of countries and fortunately, the amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Venezuela have paved the suitable way for the development and economic cooperation between the two countries.

