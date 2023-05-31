Raeisi calls for further ties with Muslim, allied countries

Raeisi made the remarks in the gathering of heads of Iran's missions abroad ambassadors and other diplomats in Tehran on Wednesday, calling on the Iranian diplomats to play a role in the regional and international organizations.

He called on the official to maximize the use of the capacity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Eurasian Economic Union and BRICS.

The president described those regional and international organizations as emerging powers, urging the Iranian diplomats to play a more active role and increase cooperation with those entities.

President urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomats to take care of the legal and consular issues and demands of Iranians abroad and also use their capacities nad potential to continue the progress of the country.

The Iranian president also called on the authorities to prioritize pursuing the previously-inked agreements and MoUs.

Raeisi said that holding meetings of the joint economic commission between Iran and other countries must be on the main work schedule.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the policy of the Islamic Republic is to cooperate with all countries that deal with Iran in good faith.

“If any country shows enmity to Iran, the focus of our policy is resistance ,” he further noted.

TM/President.ir