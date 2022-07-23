  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2022, 12:15 PM

US actions against Havana failed: Cuban President

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The Cuban president stated that the US has failed in its new efforts aimed at subverting the economic and social order of Cuba, and Washington will not achieve its goals through economic measures against independent countries.

Speaking at the end of the 9th session of the Cuban Parliament, Miguel Díaz-Canel pointed out that the US intended to create social chaos in Cuba through campaigns on social media as well as economic pressure, but it failed. 

The tightening of the economic embargo is a weapon used by Washington against the Caribbean nation, he said, describing the US policy of expressing concern for the well-being of the Cuban people, human rights and democracy as "dishonest".

The Cuban president further said that the US seeks to destruct the revolutionary movement and take aggressive measures against Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other countries.

Emphasizing that the US State Department has no reason and evidence to accuse Cuba of supporting terrorism, Díaz-Canel said that the consequences of these accusations are harmful because they hinder international trade and transactions, access to payment mechanisms, and interactions with foreign entities.

