Intensive campaign to prevent JCPOA revival continues

Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Tel Aviv's efforts to prevent the revival of the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) between Iran and world powers continue.

Despite election campaigns and summer holidays, the government is working, he added, claiming he is working with the regime's minister of war Benny Gantz and prime minister Naftali Bennett as well as the security system on an intensive campaign aimed at preventing the signing of a dangerous nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

"Following the conversation I had with President Biden on Wednesday, the head of the Mossad will travel to Washington tomorrow to participate in several meetings to explain our positions on the risks involved in this agreement," he said.

Hebrew media reported that Yair Lapid held a meeting on Saturday with Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea to discuss his visit to the United States next week.

According to the report of "i24" news site, in a statement issued by the regime's Prime Minister's office, the talks between Lapid and Barnea at the meeting focused on the issue of the nuclear agreement with Iran and the readiness of the head of the Mossad to continue Israel's efforts against any agreement.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and the Zionist regime have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in the country's nuclear program. Iran has strongly rejected these claims.

Iran emphasizes that as one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has the right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

In addition, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency have visited Iran's nuclear facilities many times but have never found any evidence that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program has been diverted towards military purposes.

ZZ/FNA14010613000489