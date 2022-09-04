Iran has other options if West does not want agreement

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini Spokesman for the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made the comments in an interview with the Iranian media.

"History shows that Westerners are not trustworthy in living up to their obligations, that is why the Islamic Republic seeks guarantees to reach an agreement," the lawmaker said, adding that the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament are serious about the need to receive necessary guarantees.

"Any agreement that deprives and limits Iran of the strengths it has will not be accepted by the Iranian nation," according to Abbasszadeh, adding that "The Islamic Republic is in a powerful position, so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can act with more power in the diplomatic sphere."

He explained more about the strengths that Iran has, saying that unity in the political sphere of the country, smart leadership and getting through the sanctions conditions created a situation on the international stage and the negotiation table, which forced America to withdraw.

He added that Iran is a man of logic and seriously wants to conclude the talks to achieve its certain goals.

'But if the western side does not agree, we have other options on the table and Iran is not empty-handed in this regard," he underscored.

"Resolving the safeguard issue [with the IAEA] is a prelude to the lifting of sanctions and can repair the damaged trust between Iran and the West," Abbasszadeh Meshkini also underlined, stressing that Iran must have the upper hand in the talks.

