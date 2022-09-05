Borrell says less optimistic about JCPOA revival

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago, he said on Monday.

“I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before … about the prospects of closing the deal right now,” he told reporters in Brussels, according to Reuters.

In August, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as “reasonable“. Washington claims that it is reviewing Iran's response to its own response to the EU proposed text.

KI