Israeli PM Lapid, US’ Biden discuss Iran nuclear deal

The Office of the Prime Minister of Zionist regime announced on Wednesday evening that the US President Joe Biden talked with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid about the agreement on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and the Zionist regime have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in its nuclear program. Iran has strongly denied these claims.

As one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran emphasized that it has the right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

In addition, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency have visited Iran's nuclear facilities many times but have never found any evidence, showing that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program has been diverted towards military purposes.

Iran reached an agreement with world’s six major powers known as the 5+1 group in mid-July 2015 to resolve tensions over its nuclear program. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgment of Iran's adherence to all its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from this agreement in May 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

