PMU forces to protect Arbaeen pilgrims from Iran

Zahir Habib Al-Mandlawi, commander of the 110th Brigade of the Shaabi Hashd Forces or Popular Mobilization Forces or Units (PMF or PMF), announced that 500 people from the 110th Brigade, along with thousands of other Hashd forces, will take part in the plan to provide security for the Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims.

The PMU commander added that the plan includes accompanying the caravans of pilgrims and providing security to the marchers along the road between the Al-Munzariyeh crossing on the shared border with Iran and Al-Meqdadiyeh.

The commander said that their mission will continue until the end of the Arbaeen procession.

The Iranian and Iraqi authorities have signed an agreement to organize the entry of Iranian pilgrims into Iraq, which includes special security and service plans. Also, Hashd Shaabi announced that it has deployed 1,000 troops in Diyala province to support Arbaeen pilgrims.

KI/5580690