Tehran observing all developments in Iraq carefully

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Iranian envoy to Baghdad, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian inquired about the health and safety condition of Iranian pilgrims who are in Iraq for Arbaeen ceremonies.

Referring to the ongoing developments in Iraq, the Iranian diplomat said, "Since the beginning of the events in Iraq, my colleagues and I are following up all the events carefully."

Saying that he is in touch with the Iraqi sides, Amir-Abdollahian said that all efforts will be made to hold the Arbaeen ceremonies with ensuring the security of Iranian pilgrims.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Iraqi politician Muqtada al-Sadr, who announced his decision to quit politics, broke into Baghdad’s Green Zone where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, surrounded the Republican Palace, and entered the building.

Despite the nationwide curfew, clashes continue in the capital and a number of regions of Iraq.

According to the latest reports, 30 people have been killed and 700 others have been injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

