Arbaeen gathering unparalleled in world

Speaking in the 1st sermon of this week’s Friday prayers, held at the venue of Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, he stated that Arbaeen is also the greatest human procession in the world.

Arbaeen is a collective movement towards the divine Imam and a movement towards pure Islam, he said, adding that Arbaeen procession has become a global movement and a big event, in which, nearly 25 million people participate in this gorgeous gathering.

Stating that Arbaeen is a popular movement in the political culture of Iran and the world, the senior cleric restated that Arbaeen is a popular movement with the popular support and with popular protection towards Qibla of hearts.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Ali Akbari pointed to the salient specifications of the Arbaeen ceremony and said that Arbaeen is a manifestation of durability and survival of Imam Hussein (PBUH)’s epic and fulfillment of the divine destiny in line with paving suitable ways for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (May God Hasten His Reappearance).

As a matter of fact, Arbaeen is a great procession and a huge maneuver against modern arrogance and negligence, the cleric underlined.

Tehran Friday prayers leader then pointed to the Vienna negotiations and said that President Raeisi announced Iran’s stance towards the negotiations very precisely and clearly, and a strong team is following the negotiations, and here, I seize this opportunity to express my thanks to the unflinching efforts of the negotiating team.

He advised European countries involved in JCPOA to take advantage of the opportunity created and compensate their inaction and disloyalty towards their commitments on JCPOA.

Referring to the recent unrest in Iraq, Hojjatoleslam Ali Akbari said that Iran will spare no effort in helping Iraqi government to restore peace and stability in this country

Islamic Republic of Iran wants a strong and powerful Iraq and will make its utmost effort to help this country in spread of stability, peace, prosperity, growth and development.

