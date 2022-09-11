Arbaeen symbolizes unity of great Islamic community

The active presence of Sunni Muslims in the Arbaeen rally and setting up Moukebs to serve the pilgrims is a highly valuable act, Iran’s interior minister Ahmad Vahidi

The steps taken by the Sunni Muslims nullify the attempts made by the foes who resort to divisive measures, the official noted.

The unity of Iranian nation has scared the global arrogance, he further noted.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

