Iranian pilgrim lost life in fire in Iraqi Karbala hotel

In a statement, Iraq's urban rescue headquarters announced the rescue of 42 people after a hotel caught fire in Karbala's Ma'ali district.

According to the latest reports, in the incident, 2 people, including an Iranian woman, lost their lives.

In the statement, it is stated that the urban rescue headquarters rescued the people present in the six-story "Qasr Jaresh" hotel located in the "Al-Tarbiya" roundabout in Karbala.

An investigation is underway on the possible cause of the fire.

MNA/IRNtelegram