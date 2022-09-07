  1. Iran
Sep 7, 2022, 2:44 PM

Iranian pilgrim lost life in fire in Iraqi Karbala hotel

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – An Iranian woman who has traveled to the Iraqi city of Karbala to attend the Arbaeen procession has reportedly lost her life in a hotel that caught fire on Wednesday.

In a statement, Iraq's urban rescue headquarters announced the rescue of 42 people after a hotel caught fire in Karbala's Ma'ali district.

According to the latest reports, in the incident, 2 people, including an Iranian woman, lost their lives.

In the statement, it is stated that the urban rescue headquarters rescued the people present in the six-story "Qasr Jaresh" hotel located in the "Al-Tarbiya" roundabout in Karbala.

An investigation is underway on the possible cause of the fire.

