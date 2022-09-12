  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2022, 2:25 PM

Iraqi PMU thwarts terrorist attack against Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces announced the thwarting of a terrorist attack against Arbaeen pilgrims in Samarra city in Iraq.

Issuing a statement, the Hashd al-Sha’abi organization announced that a terrorist attack plan against Arbaeen pilgrims was thwarted in an operation by PMU forces in the southern Samarra city of Saladin Governorate.

More details of this news have not yet been published.

This comes that in recent days, 20,000 Hashd Shaabi forces have been mobilized to Iraqi cities to ensure the security of the ceremonies.

The Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, who have gained a lot of experience in the field of fighting terrorism, help the Iraqi security forces in the provision of security for Arbaeen pilgrims and have carried out several preventive operations in different Iraqi provinces.

On the other hand, the Iraqi government has announced that it has allocated more than 4 million dollars for the security of the Arbaeen ceremony.

