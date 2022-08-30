Arms smuggling terrorist gang dismantled in SE Iran

Iranian border guard succeeded in identifying arms smuggling terrorist gang in the border area of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, border guards stationed in Iran's southeastern border area managed to arrest 1 smuggler linked with a terrorist group who intended to smuggle a number of weapons to the country ahead of Arbaeen ceremonies, he added, saying that the braved Iranian border guards seized a trailer carrying 2 shotguns, 5 Kalashnikov, 210000 cartridges as well as other types of weapons.

RHM/