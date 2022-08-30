Cross-border trade between Iran, Iraq flowing

Regarding the latest situation of trade exchange through the Iran-Iraq border and the transferring of Iranian pilgrims to the Arab country, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said, "Due to the situation in Iraq, the passage of pilgrims and passengers to Iraq has been stopped until the situation returns to normal."

However, Latifi added that there are no restrictions for Iraqi citizens who intend to return to their country and Iranian pilgrims and travelers also can return home through borders.

IRICA spokesman also said that trade activities and the transfer of goods between Iran and Iraq are going on without interruption and all trade borders with Iraq are active.

RHM/IRN84872529