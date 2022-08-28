  1. Video
Aug 28, 2022, 10:20 PM

VIDEO: Largest procession of Arbaeen starts in Iarq

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The largest procession of Arbaeen started from Basra province in southern Iraq towards the Holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala.

In Arabic, Arbaeen means the 40th day and 20th of Safar, which is 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the Day of Ashura, which is called Arbaeen al-Husseini or simply Arbaeen.

Procession of Arbaeen is a great march of Shia in Iraq from different parts of the country towards Karbala on the occasion of Arbaeen to pay a visit to the shrine of Imam Hussein and perform ziyarat al-Arbaeen.

Millions of people participate in this annual procession. Many people from other countries travel to attend the event as well.

