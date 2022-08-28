VIDEO: Largest procession of Arbaeen starts in Iarq

In Arabic, Arbaeen means the 40th day and 20th of Safar, which is 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the Day of Ashura, which is called Arbaeen al-Husseini or simply Arbaeen.

Procession of Arbaeen is a great march of Shia in Iraq from different parts of the country towards Karbala on the occasion of Arbaeen to pay a visit to the shrine of Imam Hussein and perform ziyarat al-Arbaeen.

Millions of people participate in this annual procession. Many people from other countries travel to attend the event as well.