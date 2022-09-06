Southern California wildfire explodes, kills 2: US media

The Fairview Fire ignited after 2 p.m. local time and quickly scorched 2,000 acres, destroying at least seven structures and damaging several more near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire, CBS reported. Firefighters had contained about 5% as of Monday night.

About 5,000 homes were evacuated as the fire slashed a path of destruction through the baked countryside. The blaze "was spreading very quickly, before firefighters even got on scene," according to Cal Fire Captain Richard Cordova.

Two people died in the fire, he said. Officials have yet to release information on their identities or the circumstances of their death.

Another person was taken to a hospital with serious burns to their arms, back and face, according to CNN affiliate KCBS.

Aerial footage showed several homes burning as flames encroached under a dense layer of smoke.

Daytime temperatures will be above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for at least the next three days in Hemet, according to the forecast.

The Fairview Fire was one of several wildfires wreaking havoc over the holiday weekend in California, where fires have consumed thousands of acres in less than a week.

