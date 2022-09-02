  1. World
Blast in Afghanistan's Herat led to killing of Friday prayers

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Afghan sources reported an explosion in Herat which led to the death of Friday prayers leader of Gazergah Mosque.

Security sources in Herat have confirmed that Mawlawi Mujib Rahman Ansari, the Friday prayer leader of this mosque, and a number of other worshipers were killed in an explosion incident at Gazergah (Jami Masjid of Herat) on Friday evening.

An Afghan security source reported the death of 14 people in this explosion.

Sources affiliate to Afghan police confirmed the explosion incident and the death of the Friday prayers leader of the mosque Mawlawi Mujib Ansari and a number of worshipers who had gathered for Friday prayers in Herat's Gazergah Jame Mosque.

