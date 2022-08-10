Iran Navy escort team clashes with attacking boats in Red Sea

Second Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations of Iran Army made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that one of the missions of the strategic navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army is to provide communication lines and defend the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the open seas and oceans.

In this regard, the escort team of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy under the command of the all-Iranian destroyer 'Jamaran', which is carrying out a mission in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, engaged with the attacking boats in the Red Sea last night after receiving a message from an Iranian ship, he added.

Fortunately, with the effective presence of the escort team and the exchange of heavy fire, the attacking boats escaped, Tajoddini said.

