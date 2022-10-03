Iranian vessel not confiscated in Baku: KSSLCO

The Iranian vessel belonging to Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company, headed from Bandar Anzali to Aktau port in Kazakhstan, was forced to stop temporarily in one of the ports of Baku in Azerbaijan due to bad weather conditions on the way to the destination, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

The vessel will continue on its way to the port of Aktau in Kazakhstan as soon as the weather conditions are favorable, the statement added.

Official emails have been forwarded by the captain of the vessel to Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company, in which, it was officially announced to the Safety and Quality Control (QC) Department of the fleet that due to bad weather conditions, it will stop at a safe shelter.

The Iranian vessel has anchored in the anchorage since yesterday Oct. 02.

Accordingly, the Iranian vessel belonging to Khazar Seal Shipping Lines Company has not been confiscated at all and will continue its route to Aktau port in Kazakhstan after the improvement of the weather conditions, the statement added.

MA/NourNews/110576