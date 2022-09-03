Pakistan thanks Iran for sending aid to flood-hit areas

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday evening.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides also discussed the most important issues of mutual interest at bilateral and regional levels as well as the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed regret over the deaths of a large number of Pakistani people in the floods that recently hit the country. The Iranian foreign minister offered condolences to the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of lives and said the Islamic Republic of Iran has already sent humanitarian aid to the neighboring country.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the 21st meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Pakistan, saying good agreements were made in the meeting, which was held after a five-year hiatus.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that those agreements will be implemented as soon as possible.

He further noted that Iran is ready to reopen the Pishin-Mand border market. Amir-Abdollahian said Iran believes that the reopening of border markets plays a significant role in improving trade and security along the common borders of the two countries.

Elsewhere, the foreign minister of Iran referred to developments in Afghanistan and underscored the need to form an inclusive government in the country in which all Afghan ethnic groups can participate.

Amir-Abdollahian voiced hope that the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors will take place soon with all regional countries in attendance.

He further spoke about the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for his part, thanked the Iranian government and people for sympathizing with Pakistan and sending aid to the flood-hit Pakistanis. He then called for cooperation with Iran and the continuation of sending relief aid by Tehran given the massive material damage caused by the floods in his country.

The top Pakistani diplomat also said he was pleased that Iran and Pakistan have held the 21st meeting of their Joint Economic Commission. He noted that Islamabad is ready for technical committees being held by the two sides.

The Pakistani foreign minister stressed the two countries see eye to eye regarding the issue of Afghanistan.

Referring to Iran’s positive approach to the Vienna talks, he said, “I admire your efforts and say on behalf of the Pakistani government that Iran has a right to freely interact with the world, and different companies should be allowed to invest in Iran without any restrictions."

The top Pakistani diplomat then invited Amir-Abdollahian to visit Islamabad in the near future for the purpose of pursuing the all-out expansion of ties between the two sides.

ZZ/MFA