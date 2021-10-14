Bagheri, Pakistan Navy Chief review Tehran-Islamabad ties

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Pakistan at the head of a high-ranking military and security delegation on Tuesday.

During this visit, Bagheri met and held talks with senior Pakistani officials including Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC) General Nadim Reza, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday, Bagheri met with Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan.

During this meeting, Bagheri and Admiral Niazi exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the latest situation of brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan as well as the cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

The maritime security in the region and a variety of security developments were also among the topic discussed by the two sides.

Major General Bagheri's visit to Pakistan will be a step forward in further strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

