Curfew set in Baghdad after Sadrists broke into Green Zone

Dozens of supporters of Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad’s green zone on Monday shortly after he announced his withdrawal from politics.

The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government buildings and foreign embassies are located.

Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good.

"Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has directed the Council of Ministers to suspend its sessions until further notice amid protests staged by Sadr's supporters.

Iraqi Prime Minister urged Muqtada Sadr to call on his followers to leave government buildings.

In an official statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister said, "The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today, with the demonstrators storming the Green Zone and entering government institutions, point to the seriousness of the consequences of continuing and accumulating political differences. While we affirm that the demonstrators’ violation of state institutions is a condemned act and outside the legal procedures, we call on His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, who has always supported the state and emphasized keenness to preserve its stature and respect for the security forces to help call on the demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions. The persistence of the political dispute to the point of damaging all state institutions does not serve the Iraqi people, their aspirations, their future, and their territorial integrity. We renew the call for restraint from everyone, and we call on the demonstrators to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone and abide by the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting official institutions and the lives of citizens."

According to the latest reports, the US embassy in Baghdad is evacuating its staff and the country's helicopters are flying over the capital of Iraq.

