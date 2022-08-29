Iraq’s problem must be solved through legal frameworks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a Monday meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Tehran stressed the need for preservation of stability, peace and national unity in Iraq, calling on all political groups to show respect for legal institutions of the country.

He added that all the current problems in Iraq must be solved through legal channels while showing respect for the sovereignty of the government.

The Iranian diplomat also called for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries by taking advantage of their existing potentialities.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part said the security of Iran and Iraq are intertwined, emphasizing that his country will not allow its territory to be used for posing any threat to the Islamic Republic.

Hussein said Iraq attaches great importance to relations with Iran, commending Iranian officials’ constructive views on domestic developments in Iraq.

