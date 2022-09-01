  1. World
Armed clash in Southern Iraq leaves 3 killed, injured

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – An Iraqi security official reported on Thursday morning that one person was killed and two others were injured in a clash between Iraqi security forces and some armed men.

This Iraqi security official, whose name was not mentioned, added that armed clashes took place in the city of Basra.

The source also added that the clashes in Basra have reached the area of ​​the presidential palaces.

According to Al Jazeera, the supporters of Sadr and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movements were involved in the clash.

This conflict occurred a day after peace returned to the Arab country following the recent developments.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Iraqi politician Muqtada al-Sadr, who announced his decision to quit politics, broke into Baghdad’s Green Zone where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, surrounded the Republican Palace, and entered the building.

According to the reports, 30 people were killed and 700 others were injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

