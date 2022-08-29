Iraq's Muqtada al-Sadr withdraws from political process

Muqtada al-Sadr, who is the leader of the Sadrist Movement, announced on Monday that he will no longer engage in political activities.

Al-Sadr's decision comes as Grand Ayatollah Kadhim Husayni al-Haeri announced that he is withdrawing from Marja authority due to his old age.

Grand Ayatollah Kadhim Husayni al-Haeri is considered one of the supporters of the Sadr movement and Muqtada Sadr himself.

Announcing his decision of quitting Marja authority, al-Haeri indirectly addressed Muqtada al-Sadr and strongly criticized creating division among the Iraqi people.

Ayatollah Seyyed Kazem Hosseini Haeri also called on his followers to obey the guidelines of the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

RHM/FNA14010607000659