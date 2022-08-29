Iran embassy calls on Iranians not to travel Iraq’s Kadhimiya

Given the curfew imposed by the respected government of Iraq, all Iranian pilgrims and fellow countrymen, who are present in the holy cities of Karbala, and Najaf al-Ashraf, are cordially requested to prevent from travelling to the holy cities of Baghdad, Kadhimiya and Samarra until further notice, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

Following the unrest in Iraq on Monday, Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced curfews throughout the country.

Accordingly, the leader of Iraq's Sadr Movement Muqtada Sadr announced in a statement that he will withdraw from the political process forever.

After Muqtada Sadr's announcement of his resignation from political activities in Iraq, pro-Sadr protesters stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad's Green Zone.

The unrest broke out after Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced a curfew in all Iraqi provinces.

MA/IRN