Rocket attacks hit Iraqi gas field as tension intensifies

Texan company Exterran Corp had returned after rockets in June forced them out, but have left without a planned return according to local authorities, leaving plans to double production in one of the country’s largest fields.

Iraq has seen an unstable night following the retirement from the politics of Muqtada al-Sadr.

Protests resumed for the second day in a row in and around Baghdad's Green Zone between pro-Sadr supporters and security forces on Tuesday.

Tensions hit a peak shortly after Iraqi politician Muqtada al-Sadr said he was quitting politics causing chaos spread in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone as Sadr's supporters stormed the Republican Palace on Monday.

