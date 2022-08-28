IRCS to send humanitarian aid to Pakistan's flood-hit areas

This shipment includes 1,000 tents, 2,000 carpets, and 4,000 blankets, which are ready to be sent to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society told IRNA.

Saying that currently, the Red Crescent is consulting with the Pakistani authorities to send the shipment of emergency accommodation supplies, Valipor added that if the necessary permits are received, the cargo will be sent to Pakistan from the Chabahar border.

A relief and medical team of the Iranian Red Crescent is also ready to be sent to the areas if needed and approved by the Pakistani authorities, he added.

The number of victims of Monsoon floods in Pakistan has reached 1,033 since June, according to the reports.

According to Pakistani authorities, this year's floods have affected more than 33 million people (that is, one out of every seven Pakistani citizens) and destroyed about one million houses.

The disaster forced the government of Pakistan to ask for help from the international community.

This is while there flood will be still ongoing in the coming days and there's the possibility of displacing thousands of others.

