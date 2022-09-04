Flood claims 12 lives in Afghanistan's Paktika prov.

According to this report, Afghan sources announced that heavy rains and floods in Pakitka province killed 12 people.

Based on these sources, 16,000 hectares of agricultural land has also been destroyed due to the heavy floods.

This is while that about 10 days ago, Afghan news sources announced that 194 people were killed, 260 were injured and 12,020 houses were completely damaged due to the recent floods in one month.

Last week, the Taliban's Foreign Ministry held a special meeting with representatives of countries and international organizations to attract international aid to the victims of natural disasters, especially the flood victims.

