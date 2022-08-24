More than 800 people died in Pakistan flood

Pakistani news sources on Wednesday reported that various parts of Balochistan in the southwest and Sindh in the south of Pakistan were severely damaged by the rains, floods, and landslides.

Thousands of houses and rural areas were also destroyed, according to the reports.

The number of flood victims in Pakistan, which started last month, has now reached 830 people, and the disaster has forced the government of Pakistan to ask for help from the international community.

This is while there flood will be still ongoing in the coming days and there's the possibility of displacing thousands of others.

