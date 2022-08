Iran's humanitarian aid consignment will be rendered through the Chabahar border.

The 100-ton batch includes 1000 tents, 2000 moquettes as well as 4000 blankets.

If necessary, the Red Crescent Society's relief and treatment team will also be dispatched to flood-ravaged areas.

Earlier on August 28, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the death toll from the recent flood in the country has exceeded 1,000.

