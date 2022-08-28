  1. World
Aug 28, 2022

Death toll from Pakistan flood exceeds 1,000

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the death toll from the recent flood in the country has exceeded 1,000.

The number of victims of Monsoon floods in Pakistan has reached 1,033 since June, according to the reports.

According to Pakistani authorities, this year's floods have affected more than 33 million people (that is, one out of every seven Pakistani citizens) and destroyed about one million houses.

The disaster forced the government of Pakistan to ask for help from the international community.

This is while there flood will be still ongoing in the coming days and there's the possibility of displacing thousands of others.

