Iran, Mali agree on transfer of technology, defense coop.

He made the remarks before leaving Mali for Tanzania in Bamako on Wednesday evening.

Iran and Mali agreed to take important steps in the coming months in the field of knowledge-based companies, technology transfer, and defense cooperation to contribute to peace, stability, and security in this country, he added.

Referring to the deep-rooted and longstanding relations between Mali and Iran, Amir-Abdollahian stated that there are very good areas for mutual cooperation in the two areas in Mali, especially agriculture and livestock.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, for his part, said that the best achievement of this trip is that the two countries of Iran and Mali could reach agreements on trade, agriculture, technology, and human resources activities and cooperation.

MA/IRN84864993