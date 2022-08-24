Mali calls for boosting economic, scientific coop. with Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who traveled to Mali on Tuesday, met with Colonel Assimi Goïta, interim President of Mali, to discuss bilateral relations and some international issues.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian expressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop cooperation with the Malian government, especially in the fields of economy, trade, defense, and science and technology.

He also briefed the Malian interim president on the agreements reached for the development of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries at the Iran-Mali Joint Cooperation Commission meeting.

Appreciating the efforts of the Mali government in fighting against terrorist movements, Amir-Abdollahian spoke about the experiences of Iran in fighting against regional terrorist movements such as ISIL.

The head of the interim Malian government, Assimi Goïta, too, appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for the successful holding of the Joint Cooperation Commission and asked for broadening comprehensive cooperation with Iran.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has an important status in regional and international political equations.

He also called for strengthening the economic, commercial, and scientific cooperation between the two countries as much as possible and emphasized the country's readiness to host Iranian industrialists and economic activists.

RHM/FNA14010601001061