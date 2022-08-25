1st multi-purpose gamma radiation system inaugurated in Bonab

The portable gamma radiation system, which was built in Iran's first radiation technologies town in Bonab complex (in East Azarbaijan province), was inaugurated and put into operation on Thursday.

This system can be used for disinfection, control of germination, and reduction of storage pests by irradiating bulk products of grains and legumes in low doses in order to increase storage by reducing the microbial load and destroying food-destroying microorganisms.

"The planned capacity is such that we can install about 12 systems in 12 regions by the end of 1402 (March 19th, 2024), and considering the daily service capacity of 20 tons of products, we are at the initial stage, and the increase in capacity depends on the level of acceptance and participation of the private sector," Mohammad Eslami stressed on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony.

The country's first radiation technology town has been built on a 50-hectare land in Bonab city.

