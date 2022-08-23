Russia approves latest daft of nuclear deal, ball in US court

Lavrov made the remarks speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad.

Russia has long confirmed its agreement with the version of the document that is now presented to all participants in the process."

Lavrov added that the position of the United States is still unknown. Earlier this month, Iran responded to the EU draft of the revived JCPOA, and since then the ball has been in US court, Sputnik reported.

He also said that he will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the earliest possible.

"At the summit in Tehran on July 19, a joint statement of the three presidents was adopted ... Of course, we are paying attention to the practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders ... The same topic will be one of the central topics during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected in the near future," Lavrov stressed.

On July 19th, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iran, where he held several rounds of bilateral talks, and then took part in the Astana Format summit (Russia, Iran, Turkey).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the meeting between the Presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey as constructive and successful.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian foreign minister turned to the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria and said, "We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on the Syrian territory, including that very disturbing episode when the Damascus international airport was attacked on June 10 and the Tartus port was shelled."

He also stressed that Russia demands that Tel Aviv respect UN Security Council resolutions and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, Tass reported.

